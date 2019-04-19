ATLANTIC CITY — An anonymous text to police resulted Thursday in the arrest of three adults and two juveniles and the recovery of a handgun and drugs, police said Friday.
Texts came into the city’s tip411 system early in the day reporting handguns inside a room at the Madison Hotel in the beach block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said.
During an investigation, detectives attempted to stop Abdul Bobo-Moore, 22, of Atlantic City, as he left the building. Bobo-Moore fled but was quickly apprehended, police said, and was found in possession of heroin.
Detectives made their way to an apartment inside the building, where they encountered four people inside the room, police said.
Omar Law, Azyiah Henry and a 17-year-old girl were arrested after they were found in possession of narcotics, police said. A 16-year-old boy was arrested after being found in possession of a loaded handgun magazine, police said.
Detectives found a loaded handgun in the apartment, which will be sent to the State Police crime lab for further analysis, police said.
Police said they recovered 110 bags of heroin and 25 grams of marijuana.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested nine men and seized more than 60 bags of heroin and other dr…
Bobo-Moore was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.
Henry, 18, of Mays Landing, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Law, 18, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS.
The three adults were released on summonses.
The 17-year-old from Mays Landing was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 16-year-old from Mays Landing was charged with unlawful possession of handgun ammunition.
The juveniles were released to a parent with a future court date, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.