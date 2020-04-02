When Valeria Marcus was experiencing domestic violence and child abuse in her childhood home in Atlantic City, she at least had the opportunity to find safe spaces in her community.

But now, after officials mandated residents stay indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, many others experiencing violence and abuse are trapped in a place that just isn’t safe.

“These kids can’t even go to their friend’s house over the weekend or after school to get some breathing air from their abusers,” Marcus, 66, a child abuse and domestic violence advocate, said during a phone interview Wednesday. “It’s like they’re in a prison. Because they can’t go to school, they can’t go to church. They can’t go to the synagogue or to the parks. It’s scary.”

In the weeks since the spread of the new coronavirus, state officials have mandated that nonessential businesses close and residents practice social distancing, spending as much time as possible in their homes.

But being stuck in close quarters with an abuser could turn an already stressful situation volatile due to a loss of control and an increase of societal triggers, advocates say, and victims need to know what resources are available to them.

Marcus described it as “a dangerous time” for those suffering abuse and violence when many are experiencing unemployment, school closings, and a lack of food and social interactions.

“Domestic violence abusers and child abusers like control and power,” Marcus said. “But they can’t control anything now. This drives them crazy.”

The latest data from 2016 show there was a 3% increase across the state in reported domestic violence offenses — which include homicide, assault, sexual and criminal sexual assault, harassment, stalking and others — reported from the previous year, according to State Police.

During that time, both Atlantic and Cape May counties saw decreases in the total number of offenses, while Cumberland County saw a slight increase.

However, many domestic violence-related offenses go under- or unreported.

Atlantic City police Sgt. Kevin Fair said domestic-related calls in the city have remained steady when comparing a recent two-week period to the same time last year. And while the department has adjusted its response to certain calls during the pandemic, domestic violence calls are not among them. Officers ensure that victims know their options, full investigations are completed and charges are filed, if applicable, Fair said.

For some, the pandemic’s reach into instances of domestic violence has already begun.

A 38-year-old man from Northampton County, Pennsylvania, on Monday shot his longtime girlfriend and then himself, a local news outlet reported. Roderick Bliss’ death was ruled a suicide after details emerged that he was upset over the pandemic and had recently lost his job.

The 43-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, is in intensive care at a local hospital.

But advocates and counselors are still working during the pandemic, helping their clients connect to resources and get help, even though that means adjusting to social distancing guidelines.

Donna O. D’Andrea, a victim advocate with Avanzar, said their hotline is available 24/7, shelters are still running, and crisis responders, who generally report to hospitals or police stations, are connected to victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault or human trafficking via telephone.

“I think people understand that if people are already having problems in the home, now we’re telling them to stay home. Now we’re making things more difficult for people, and violence rises,” D’Andrea said.

While creating a safety plan for someone experiencing violence and abuse at home is done with trained guidance under normal circumstances, many will have to think for themselves, she said.

“Sadly, a lot of it is going to have to be victims compromising to get through a situation,” D’Andrea said. “Just trying to get through the best they can and encouraging them to take a break from the situation when they can.”

Part of that plan can be contacting a friend, family member or neighbor to alert them to the situation, having a suitcase ready or spare money saved and making sure any children have a safe place to stay, Marcus said.

“We must encourage neighbors and friends,” Marcus said. “If you think something’s going on — even a hunch, call 911. Just pick up and phone and call someone. You might save a life.”

Dealing with Domestic Violence? Here is how to get help If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, sexual violence or human traffi…

But, overall, the effects of the pandemic for those experiencing abuse and violence could last well after stay-at-home mandates are lifted and businesses reopen.

“Psychologically, I think it’s going to harm families in the long run, because this could go on for another month, or two months. We don’t know when it’s going to end,” Marcus said. “It’s a whole lot of factors to take into consideration here. What can we do the next time this happens in the world? Because there will be a next time.”