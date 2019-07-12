EGG HARBOR CITY — Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday morning after a car crash in the city.
Police responded to the intersection of the White Horse Pike and Philadelphia Avenue before 10 a.m. for the accident. Two cars were involved, police said at the scene.
Police did not identify those involved in the accident or the hospital where they were taken to by ambulance.
The crash is under investigation and no further details will be released, police said.
The crash comes two days after a 7-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car while crossing the pike.
