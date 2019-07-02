LONGPORT — An Egg Harbor City couple was arrested Sunday evening and charged with breaking into a church and stealing money from the collection box.
At 7:11 p.m., an unidentified witness told borough police that she saw a 6-foot tall man with a husky build and facial hair go inside the Church of the Epiphany, 2801 Ventnor Ave., after it had be secured for the night, according to a post from the Police Department’s Facebook page.
The man took money from a locked collection box, then left the church and got into a gold four-door sedan, the witness told police. A woman was driving the car, which was heading towards Atlantic City on Atlantic Avenue, according to the post.
Egg Harbor City Police located the suspects and detained them at about 8:55 p.m., according to the post.
Sean Steudle, 33, was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and violation of a court restraining order and Catherine Steudle, 35, was charged with conspiracy to commit theft.
They were taken into custody by Sgt. Ray Burgan and SLEO II Matthew Lon, and were then released on a summons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.