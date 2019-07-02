Sean Steudle and Catherine Steudle

Sean Steudle, 33, was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and violation of a court restraining order, and Catherine Steudle, 35, was charged with conspiracy to commit theft in a Sunday evening robbery at Longport's Church of the Epiphany, police said.

An Egg Harbor City couple was arrested Sunday evening and charged with breaking into a Longport church and stealing money from the collection box.

At 7:11 p.m., an unidentified witness told borough police she saw a 6-foot-tall man with a husky build and facial hair go inside the Church of the Epiphany on Ventnor Avenue after it had been secured for the night, according to a post from the Police Department’s Facebook page.

The man took money from a locked collection box, then left the church and got into a gold four-door sedan, the witness told police. A woman was driving the car, which was heading toward Atlantic City on Atlantic Avenue, according to the post.

Egg Harbor City police located the suspects and detained them about 8:55 p.m., according to the post.

They were arrested by Sgt. Ray Burgan and Special Law Enforcement Officer II Matthew Lon, and were released on summonses.

