An Egg Harbor City couple was arrested Sunday evening and charged with breaking into a Longport church and stealing money from the collection box.
At 7:11 p.m., an unidentified witness told borough police she saw a 6-foot-tall man with a husky build and facial hair go inside the Church of the Epiphany on Ventnor Avenue after it had been secured for the night, according to a post from the Police Department’s Facebook page.
The man took money from a locked collection box, then left the church and got into a gold four-door sedan, the witness told police. A woman was driving the car, which was heading toward Atlantic City on Atlantic Avenue, according to the post.
Egg Harbor City police located the suspects and detained them about 8:55 p.m., according to the post.
Sean Steudle, 33, was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and violation of a court restraining order, and Catherine Steudle, 35, was charged with conspiracy to commit theft.
They were arrested by Sgt. Ray Burgan and Special Law Enforcement Officer II Matthew Lon, and were released on summonses.
