EGG HARBOR CITY — Officials are investigating a fire Monday night that damaged a city home.
At 8:32 p.m., the city’s volunteer fire department responded to 901 Atlantic Avenue for a report of a structure fire, police Lt. Dylan Hutton said.
There were no injuries reported, but the blaze damaged the roof of the home and the extent of the damage is unknown, he said.
The call was cleared at 9:49 p.m., Hutton said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
