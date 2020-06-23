Absecon Police Car
File photo

ABSECON — An Egg Harbor City man was charged with assault by auto and reckless driving after a Monday afternoon crash.

At 4:20 p.m., city police patrol units responded to the White Horse Pike near the Travelodge Hotel for a car crash, according to a news release from the department. Officers found two cars involved with one rolling over into the marsh.

The driver of the latter car was taken by the city’s emergency medical services squad to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment, police said.

Witnesses told police that Vishal H. Patel, the driver of the second car, was speeding and passing on the shoulder of the road, according to the release. The four other people inside his car refused medical treatment.

Patel, 31, was charged with assault by auto, DWI, reckless driving, racing and several other motor vehicle violations, police said.

The pike’s westbound lanes were closed to traffic for about two hours while officers investigated the crash, according to the release.

The city’s fire department also responded.

Police encouraged anyone who witnessed the crash, or the moments leading up to it, to call the department at 609-641-0667.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments