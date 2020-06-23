ABSECON — An Egg Harbor City man was charged with assault by auto and reckless driving after a Monday afternoon crash.
At 4:20 p.m., city police patrol units responded to the White Horse Pike near the Travelodge Hotel for a car crash, according to a news release from the department. Officers found two cars involved with one rolling over into the marsh.
TRENTON — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal will host a virtual town hall on the …
The driver of the latter car was taken by the city’s emergency medical services squad to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment, police said.
Witnesses told police that Vishal H. Patel, the driver of the second car, was speeding and passing on the shoulder of the road, according to the release. The four other people inside his car refused medical treatment.
Patel, 31, was charged with assault by auto, DWI, reckless driving, racing and several other motor vehicle violations, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters rescued a woman trapped under a car Sunday night after she was …
The pike’s westbound lanes were closed to traffic for about two hours while officers investigated the crash, according to the release.
The city’s fire department also responded.
Police encouraged anyone who witnessed the crash, or the moments leading up to it, to call the department at 609-641-0667.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.