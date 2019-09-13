EGG HARBOR CITY — A city man was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of heroin.
Richard J. Martin, 27, was also charged with possession with intent to distribute, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. He was arrested by city police Detective Rich Brown and members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Martin was issued a summons and released with a future court date.
