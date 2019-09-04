EGG HARBOR CITY — A 54-year-old city man was charged with armed robbery Tuesday after telling a Wawa cashier he had a gun and demanded money.
Police were dispatched to the convenience store at 907 White Horse Pike for an armed robbery in progress, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. A man had passed a note to the cashier saying he had a gun and wanted all of their money.
John J. Meadows III was arrested and charged with first-degree armed robbery. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
