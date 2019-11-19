CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor City man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon in federal court to receiving and possessing child pornography, authorities said.
Jack Underwood, 31, used a social networking website that allows its users to exchange photos and video and engage in conversations, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a news release.
From September 2017 through March 2018, the site reported several caches of child pornography in Underwood’s accounts, according to the release. After executing a search warrant at his home in December, agents found more images of child sexual abuse on Underwood’s cellphone.
Underwood was previously convicted on the same charge, according to the release. He served 54 months in prison and was placed on a lifetime of supervised release, of which this new conviction is a violation.
PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man told the alleged shooter the location of his target ove…
The charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine. Underwood also faces an additional mandatory minimum of five years in prison for violating his supervised release and will be required to continue to register as a sex offender.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.