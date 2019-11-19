United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Camden
Press archives

CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor City man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon in federal court to receiving and possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Jack Underwood, 31, used a social networking website that allows its users to exchange photos and video and engage in conversations, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a news release.

From September 2017 through March 2018, the site reported several caches of child pornography in Underwood’s accounts, according to the release. After executing a search warrant at his home in December, agents found more images of child sexual abuse on Underwood’s cellphone.

Underwood was previously convicted on the same charge, according to the release. He served 54 months in prison and was placed on a lifetime of supervised release, of which this new conviction is a violation.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine. Underwood also faces an additional mandatory minimum of five years in prison for violating his supervised release and will be required to continue to register as a sex offender.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments