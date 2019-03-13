GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police arrested an Egg Harbor City woman Wednesday in a December incident in which she allegedly assaulted a woman with a pipe.
Officers charged Chevanda Dubose, 48, with aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Detective Sgt. Ryan Goehringer said in a news release.
The arrest stems from an investigation of an incident Dec. 23 in which a homeowner on Federal Court reported being struck with a large pipe in her home, Goehringer said.
Dubose was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
