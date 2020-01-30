EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The family of Arty Barrera, who was shot dead in his home Jan. 2, is hoping a $10,000 reward will lead to an arrest in the case.
Art and Marlene Barrera met in the law office of their sister-in-law, Alexa D’Amato Barrera, along with Atlantic County Crime Stoppers’ Cindy Balles and several family members and friends Thursday to announce the reward and share more information about their son’s life.
“Arty was a kind, loving son, brother, grandson, friend,” Art Barrera said. "His whole future was ahead of him, and he was special.”
Arturo "Arty" Barrera III, 24, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his home in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night inside his township home.
No arrests have been made, and authorities said this appears to be an isolated incident. Police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.
Art Barrera shared stories of Arty’s love of extreme sports and fast cars, and his passion for auto mechanics and body work.
Arty was an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate who worked on cars for a living. He was well known locally among the BMX and skateboarding communities.
Art Barrera said that in the weeks since his son’s death, the family has been wrapped in “a warm blanket of love” from those who knew Arty.
“It helped us through the last several weeks, and it continues,” Barrera said. “We can’t bring our son back, but we can help bring his killer to justice.”
Marlene Barrera, holding back tears, said she was confident someone knows something about the death of her son and urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.
Balles said calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and that the reward will help solicit information from the community.
“I truly believe that the killer will be found,” she said.
The reward will be available to the tipster or tipsters who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
The reward information also will be posted on a billboard on the White Horse Pike and is being shared on justiceforart.com.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800, visit acpo.org/tips, call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477, or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.
