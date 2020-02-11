MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was airlifted to a hospital Sunday evening with severe burns after a car crash in Gloucester County, police said.
Police did not identify the man.
About 6:30 p.m., police responded to the Black Horse Pike near South Main Street for a serious car crash, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old man from the Minotola section of Buena died Sunday night aft…
A 1991 Ford F-150 driven by the Egg Harbor Township man got onto the highway west of South Main Street, failing to yield to a 2017 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old man from Williamstown, police said. The two cars collided, and the pickup truck caught fire, sliding to a stop on the shoulder while the Focus slid into the grass median.
The Egg Harbor Township man sustained serious burns to most of his body and was airlifted to a hospital, police said, while the driver of the Focus was taken to a hospital for a general evaluation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash can call Patrolman Matt Shipley at 856-728-980, ext. 578.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.