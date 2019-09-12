LONGPORT — An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested last month and charged in a string of car burglaries in the Downbeach towns, police said.
About 5:40 a.m. Aug. 12, Longport Officers Dean Tibbitt and Joshua Sikoryak responded to 11th Avenue after getting a call about suspicious activity, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. There, they found a man who matched the description given to police, but he ran from them by going between homes before he was found hiding in an empty space in a rock wall on Point Drive.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Mainland Regional High School teacher accused of fondling himself i…
Brian V. Cochrane, 40, was found with “numerous items” and charged with obstruction of justice, according to the post. Police did not identify the items found but said there were numerous victims in the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport based on statements and evidence collected.
Cochrane was later charged with two counts of burglary, theft of movable property, four counts of theft from a motor vehicle and five counts of receiving stolen property, Longport police said, and also was charged by police in Margate and Ventnor.
Anyone who believes they were a victim of a car burglary can call Longport police at 609-822-2141 or visit longportpd.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.