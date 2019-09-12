LONGPORT — An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested last month and charged in a string of car burglaries in the Downbeach area, police said.
About 5:40 a.m. Aug. 12, borough police Officers Dean Tibbitt and Joshua Sikoryak responded to 11th Avenue after getting a call about suspicious activity there, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. There, they found a man who matched the description, but he ran from them by going between homes before he was found hiding in an empty space of a rock wall on Point Drive.
Brian V. Cochrane, 40, was found with “numerous items” and arrested for obstruction of justice, according to the post. Police did not identify the items found, but said that there were numerous victims in the Downbeach area based on statements and evidence collected.
Cochrane was then charged with two counts of burglary, theft of moveable property, four counts of theft from a motor vehicle and five counts of receiving stolen property, police said, and also picked up charges from police in Margate and Ventnor.
Police are urging anyone who believes they were a victim of a car burglary to contact Tibbitt, Sikoryak or Officer Maiorano at www.longportpd.org or by calling 609-822-2141 for more information about property that police have recovered.
