EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested Wednesday after a homemade explosive he created was recovered from his residence, police said.
Robert Vaino, 42, was charged with possession of a destructive device, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and harassment, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a homemade explosive device about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the Cardiff section, police said.
Nearby residents were evacuated until the scene was secured, police said.
With the aid of the Atlantic City Bomb Squad, Hamilton Township K-9 Unit and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the bomb was located and safely removed from the property, police said.
The case is under investigation by Detective Richard Vogt and Detective Sgt. John Heim.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.