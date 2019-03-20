MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township man was convicted Wednesday of a 2015 murder and attempted murder, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Nicholas Abbati, 30, also was found guilty of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.
On Dec. 23, 2015, Pleasantville police and emergency medical personnel found Jahlil Hunter, 30, and Ebony Harris, 22, bleeding and badly beaten at a home on Greenfield Avenue.
Hunter died of his injuries Jan. 3, 2016, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, and Harris was in a coma for months and suffered "lifelong injuries," according to a release from the Prosecutor's Office. The couple had a daughter together.
An autopsy found Hunter died of blunt-force injuries to the head.
Abbati is being held at the Atlantic County jail. His sentencing is scheduled for May 10. A murder conviction carries a potential sentence of 30 years to life in prison.
