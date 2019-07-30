MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A 50-Year-old Egg Harbor Township man was killed Sunday evening after his motorcycle crashed into an oncoming pick-up truck, police said.
About 6:40 p.m., Mark Torres, 32, of Hammonton, was driving a 2009 Ford Ranger northeast on Weekstown Road when he collided with a motorcycle that was traveling south on Seventh Avenue and entered into his path, causing the crash, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The motorcyclist, Victor Delpiano Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Torres refused medical treatment, but is cooperating with the investigation.
Police determined that Delpiano failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic, causing the crash, according to the post, but the investigation is ongoing.
