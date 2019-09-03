EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old man was killed Monday night after he was hit by two cars on the Black Horse Pike in the Cardiff section of the township.
About 8:55 p.m., township police responded to the pike in front of Rental Country for a fatal pedestrian crash, according to a news release from the department. Township resident Jose Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene.
CAPE MAY — City police asked for the public’s assistance Tuesday to identify several people …
Santiago, who was on the road, was hit by a 2007 Mercedes Benz driven by Vicente Luna, 36, Vineland, going east on the pike, according to the release.
Santiago was thrown about 75 feet from the car, sustaining fatal injuries, police said. He was then hit by a second car, which left the scene and has not yet been identified.
There were no other injuries reported, police said.
Police issued Luna a summons for operating a car while suspended, as well as criminal charges for being involved in a fatal car crash with a suspended license.
ABSECON — An alleged horticultural thief has been apprehended here, police said Monday.
The pike was closed for three hours while officials investigated the crash and the scene was cleared, police said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing by Sgt. Larry Graham, Traffic Safety Unit Officers James Ludwig and Benjamin Kollman and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Firefighters from the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company also responded.
Anyone who saw the crash or knows information about the second vehicle can contact the Traffic Safety Unit 609-926-2661.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.