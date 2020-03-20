MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township man was found guilty Thursday in the 2018 fatal shooting of an Atlantic City man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Troy Demby, 37, was convicted by a county jury of first-degree murder, first-degree possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, cocaine, and third-degree possession of CDS, cocaine, in the death of 30-year-old Raphael G. Terrigino, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
“This is yet another tragic example of the negative impact that drugs have on our families and in our community,” Tyner said. “There are no winners with illegal drug trade. The defendant in this matter will no longer have an opportunity to peddle poison in Atlantic County, and will certainly spend the next three decades haunted by taking the life of Mr. Terrigino.”
At 7:45 a.m. Feb. 2, 2018, Pleasantville Police responded to a 911 call and found Terrigino dead inside his car in 12 Stenton Ave., according to the release. An autopsy determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
Demby was also indicted on the possession with intent to distribute charge after investigators on Feb. 7, 2018, seized about eight ounces of cocaine from the home were Demby was found.
Demby is housed in the Atlantic County jail, and his sentencing is scheduled for May 1.
The investigation was a cooperative effort between the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Egg Harbor Township Police and the Pleasantville Police Department.
Assistant Prosecutor Dave Ruffenach represents the state in the case.
