An Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to eight years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for downloading child pornography, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
Matthew Wolny, 41, previously pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti.
Wolny used peer-to-peer file sharing software to download videos of child sexual abuse to his hard drive in September 2013 while living in Jackson Township, Ocean County, Carpenito said in a statement. Authorities seized numerous electronic devices containing about 2,000 images and 1,600 videos of suspected child pornography.
