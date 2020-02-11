Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was airlifted to a hospital Sunday evening with severe burns after a car crash in Gloucester County, police said.

Police did not release the identity of the man.

About 6:30 p.m., township police responded to the Black Horse Pike near the intersection with South Main Street for a serious car crash, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A 1991 Ford F-150 driven by the Egg Harbor Township man got onto the highway west of South Main Street, failing to yield to a 2017 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old man from Williamstown, police said. The two cars collided, and the pickup truck caught fire, sliding to a stop on the shoulder while the Focus slid into the grass median.

The Egg Harbor Township man sustained serious burns to most of his body, police said, and was air lifted to the hospital while the driver of the Focus was taken to the hospital for a general evaluation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Patrolman Matt Shipley at 856-728-980, extension 578.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments