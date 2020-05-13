EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in reference to an ongoing investigation.
Township police posted a surveillance photo of the man in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Detective Bureau at 609-926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.
