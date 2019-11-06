EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help identifying two people they say damaged property at a township school.
Early Tuesday, the pair caused damage at Alder Avenue Middle School, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police shared photos of the utility vehicle the pair drove, adding that residents might recognize it.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.