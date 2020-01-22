EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man involved in an attempted robbery in the Scullville section of the township.
The man had what appeared to be a handgun and threatened another man Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.
Anyone who can identify the man can contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051 or cid@ehtpd.com. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or crimestoppersatlantic.com.
— Molly Bilinski
