The Egg Harbor Township Police Department hopes to work with the public to combat an increase thieves stealing from unlocked cars.
There were a total of 176 reported thefts from cars in the township in 2018 and there have been 52 vehicle burglaries thus far for 2019, according to a post on the department's Facebook page Wednesday.
The department said there may be significantly more that have not been reported.
"They're going from car to car to car in the neighborhood in the middle of the night," Lieutenant Robert Gray said.
Gray said that thieves have targeted more condensed neighborhoods across the township including those along West Jersey Avenue south of Mays Landing, the Shires, LaCosta Lakes, Oak Forrest and Equestrian Estates.
Police said that thieves will take anything of value including change, CD's, GPS units, laptops, wallets, EZ Pass units, garage door openers and anything else left in the car.
"Not necessarily are they going to get into a bunch of cars, but they can try a 100 door handles and see," Gray said. "All everybody has to do is lock their cars."
They recommend that residents lock their cars, even when parked in front their homes, and that they remove all valuables and keys from their cars.
Police are also continuing to patrol these areas for the suspects.
"We're out in the neighborhoods every night. We're looking for them," Gray said.
Gray also said that the department is looking for anybody who has video in these neighborhoods who may have caught the burglars on video.
He asked residents to call the department at 609-927-5200 if they observe any suspicious subjects or activity.
