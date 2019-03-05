EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a Mays Landing man on drug charges Friday after pulling him over and finding cocaine and marijuana in his car.
About 1:15 p.m. Friday, Officer Ben Kollman pulled over Samuel Jean, 36, on Tilton Road near Boardwalk Honda in the Cardiff section, Lt. Michael Finnerty said in a news release.
A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 5.3 ounces of cocaine and 2 grams of raw marijuana, Finnerty said.
Jean was charged with marijuana possession under 50 grams, cocaine possession, heroin/cocaine distribution, failure to surrender a controlled dangerous substance to law enforcement and traffic offenses.
Police seized Jean's vehicle and $920 in cash, Finnerty said. Jean was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
