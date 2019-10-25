EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The employer of an Atlantic City woman who was killed in a fatal pedestrian crash Wednesday night has set up an online fundraiser in her memory.
Hawkes Janitorial Contractors set up a GoFundMe account Friday to assist the family of 35-year-old Yoriana Alonso-Guzman.
According to the fundraising page, Alonso-Guzman, nicknamed "Yury," was an employee of Hawkes Janitorial assigned to the AtlantiCare Health Park on English Creek Avenue for the past year. Alonso-Guzman worked for the company for eight years.
The GoFundMe page said Alonso-Guzman was married with three children. As of Saturday afternoon, the site had raised $1,485 toward a goal of $10,000.
"Yury was an exceptional worker with an exceptional spirit and attitude, always willing to go above and beyond. She will be sorely missed," the fundraising page said.
At 9:29 p.m., Wednesday, Alonso-Guzman was struck while crossing the westbound lane of the Black Horse Pike between Ivins and English Creek avenues, police said.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Alonso-Guzman was identified as township resident Mary Beal, 82. Police said Thursday an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
