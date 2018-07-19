EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In a courtroom Thursday, the same woman who allegedly faked her terminal illness and deceived a family into five weeks of care smirked and laughed at the family who said she took advantage of them.
Sitting in their living room Thursday afternoon, Linda and Steve Evans said they won’t let the experience change who they are.
“We don’t want to give her the power over who we are, that she would be able to change who we are because of what she did, and we’ll fight against that with every fiber inside of us,” Steve said.
For five weeks, the Evanses believed the woman living in their home was battling brain, kidney, liver and bone cancer.
During the day, Kiley White, 26, of Galloway Township, told the Evanses she was heading to various hospitals for operations and appointments. At night, she returned to their home and they cared for her, Linda said.
But it all turned out to be a ruse.
Egg Harbor Township police arrested White on July 12 and charged her with theft by deception and harassment. The Evanses also extended a restraining order against White on Thursday morning.
The relationship began when a mutual friend of the Evanses told them about a girl who had cancer and needed a car. The family decided to help out. Steve, who works at Chapman Ford in Egg Harbor Township, helped sell White a car in May.
“It was a charitable thing to do, show her some cars,” he said.
A few weeks later, Linda met White at her church, Northgate Fellowship in Marlton, for the first time. Linda said she received a call later that night from someone claiming to be White’s mother. The lady told her White was receiving an experimental chemotherapy drip at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and needed someone to talk to White on the phone. Linda agreed and stayed on the phone with White until 2 a.m., praying and reading Scripture.
The two developed a relationship over the next couple of days through multiple phone calls.
When White claimed she was leaving the hospital, Linda invited her to stay in their home. White stayed the night of June 5 and left the next day. She moved in June 7, and stayed with the family for more than a month.
White left the house during the day and returned in the evening. Meanwhile, Linda text-messaged with someone claiming to be White’s private nurse at the hospital where White was being treated.
Soon after, Linda said the situation was becoming too much and wanted White to find a new place to stay.
“On three occasions I told the nurse I was done and that I wanted her out and then (White) would show up in the driveway later that day,” Linda said. “It would always be one more day before she’d go to hospice care.”
Linda said she and her family spent more than $1,000 on White while she stayed with them, buying her food and making her as comfortable as possible. White constantly cried and moaned in the middle of the night, Linda said, and she tended to White and massaged her. White also vomited and Linda had to clean her sheets, she said.
“I was so exhausted and tired and couldn’t do it anymore, and (White) had these supposed surgeries and appointments and would then win us back over again,” Linda said. “It was always something.”
Linda said White once brought a 6-year-old child to their house whom White claimed was her adopted daughter. The child was not White’s, but White’s friend’s daughter, Linda said.
The whole relationship began to unravel one night when the alleged nurse told the family White would die that night. Extended family had already flown in to spend the final days with her. Steve said White’s eyes began to shut and her body went limp, “like she was in a coma,” before opening her eyes after a minute.
“My wife was holding her as you would hold a child in her arms. Obviously a lot of emotion,” Steve said.
However, Linda’s relative became suspicious.
Over the next couple of days, the daughter-in-law of Linda’s sister searched the internet about people faking terminal illnesses, and found an incident in Pittsburgh online that resembled the Evanses’ situation. The daughter-in-law contacted the victim named in the article and sent her a picture of White.
“The lady responds, ‘Absolutely, that’s her, 100 percent. Tell your family to get away from her and get her out of your house,’” Steve said.
Linda contacted Egg Harbor Township police July 12, and White was arrested on her way back to the place she had called home for more than a month.
Authorities said White used similar tactics on other occasions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but she was never charged with a crime. Each time, she preyed on the sympathy and compassion of others, receiving services and goods from victims she scammed, Egg Harbor Township police said.
Galloway Township police Chief Donna Higbee said White used similar tactics with a Galloway resident and the department would take another look at the case.
“We didn’t have a viable enough criminal case to move forward. Our hats go off to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department to be able to piece together the criminal aspect to charge this woman, because it brings resolve to our victim,” Higbee said.
During the investigation, Egg Harbor Township police discovered White pretended to be other people as well, including her own private nurse.
With the various text messages from alleged people in White’s life, along with the charm and relationship she showed her family, Linda said, it was tough to believe the woman staying in her home could have made all of these stories up.
“The evil, the manipulation is very strong, and when you’re in it and little by little you’re hearing all this, you begin to believe the story,” Linda said Thursday.
