An Egg Harbor Township man was charged after alleging he was COVID-19 positive and spitting toward an officer after being arrested, authorities said Saturday.

William Wolverton, 50, was charged with second-degree terroristic threats during an emergency after he was arrested April 1 on weapons and drug charges, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

While he was being processed on the previous charges, officers told him he was being charged on a warrant and would be taken to the county jail, according to the release. Wolverton allegedly said he was positive for the new coronavirus and that he was going to infect everyone in the station.

He refused to submit to fingerprints, spat on the floor and toward an officer and refused to comply with booking procedures, according to the release.

A second-degree offense carries five to 10 years in state prison and fines of up to $150,000.