MAYS LANDING — The Egg Harbor Township man charged with beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer last year rejected a plea deal Thursday, making the decision to take his case to trial.
Lashaun Smith, 37, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of his 28-year-old girlfriend, Sarah Phillips, on Nov. 3, 2017, in their Zion Road home while their four children were there.
MAYS LANDING — When Lashaun Smith called 911 in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2017, he …
Smith was offered a 40-year prison sentence, subject to the No Early Release Act, in exchange for a guilty plea, said Smith’s public defender, Stephen Funk.
Funk declined to comment after the hearing.
Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. explained to Smith that if he is convicted of the first-degree murder charge, “it is a virtual certainty that you will be committed to state prison.”
“Do you also understand that even though you don’t face an extended term here that the maximum that you could face if convicted of murder is the term of your natural life?” DeLury asked.
“Yes,” Smith replied as he stood shackled with his hands folded in front of him.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Jan. 22 in Atlantic County Superior Court.
At Smith's last appearance earlier this month, Funk and First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill, who represents the state in the matter, conferenced with DeLury about statements Smith made to police the night Phillips was killed.
The “admissibility of the defendant’s out-of-court statements to police” was decided, DeLury said at the last appearance. However, the decision was not announced in open court.
“It was me,” Smith told police dispatch at 5:04 a.m. after they asked him what had caused Phillips to bleed, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police found Phillips’ body in the back bedroom with blunt force trauma to her head, according to the affidavit.
After going to the emergency room for treatment, he was taken to the Prosecutor’s Office, where he confessed, according to the document, “that he hit Phillips in the head with a hammer because she had been seeing another man and he didn’t want to share her.”
Smith was indicted Dec. 5, 2017, on murder and weapons charges, and pleaded not guilty during a post-indictment arraignment later that month. At that appearance, Judge John Rauh ordered no contact with Smith’s children, who are in the custody of Phillips’ mother, Paula Modelle.
MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic County grand jury has indicted an Egg Harbor Township man on murd…
“I just want to see justice served,” Modelle said outside the courtroom. “I just want to see justice for my daughter.”
Smith is currently housed in the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.