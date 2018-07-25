MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his involvement in the August 2017 drug-related death of a Margate woman, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
Philip Eldred, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree strict liability drug-induced death of Caroline Boothby. Tyner said Eldred also pleaded guilty to operating a controlled dangerous substance manufacturing facility and unlawful possession of a handgun.
Eldred was indicted in February along with nine other people connected to alleged drug ring leader George Stokes, 41, of Atlantic City.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Drug Related Death Squad conducted individual investigations into the drug-related deaths of Boothby, Hector Santos and William S. Ang Jr. in 2017. The investigation found the fatal drugs in each case, specifically fentanyl, were distributed by Stokes and the trafficking operation he led in Atlantic City. Several drug-manufacturing facilities were found in Atlantic City and Hamilton Township during the investigation.
Eldred remains in custody at the Atlantic County jail. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28.
