An Egg Harbor Township neurologist who was cleared of charges that included touching his patients inappropriately and accepting kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals is trying to get his medical license back.
Syed Jaffery, 57, petitioned the state Board of Medical Examiners to have his license to practice medicine reinstated Nov. 14, according to the meeting’s agenda. It was decided the suspension would continue until a hearing where the attorney general will include “testimony from several witnesses about his sexual misconduct,” according to the agenda.
Neal Wiesner, listed as Jaffery’s attorney on the agenda, has not returned a request for comment.
Jaffery was arrested in December 2014 for allegedly touching patients inappropriately during medical examinations, according to previous reports. He was charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact, with each count involving a separate victim, Egg Harbor Township police said at the time.
A September 2015 grand jury indictment alleged that from 2010 to 2013, Jaffery participated in a scheme in which he agreed to refer patients needing MRI and CT scans to Diagnostic Imaging Services of South Jersey in exchange for monetary kickbacks of about $195,000.
After Jaffery was charged “with approximately 50 sex offenses connected to 30 women patients,” in early 2015, he voluntarily consented to have his license suspended, according to the agenda, and was then charged with bribery and related charges.
“All charges have now been dismissed,” according to the agenda. “In light of the foregoing, Dr. Jaffery seeks to resume the practice of medicine.”
The Attorney General's Office has opposed Jaffery’s petition, citing a complaint before the Office of Administrative Law and the upcoming hearing. A date for the hearing was not included.
The board’s next meeting is slated for Dec. 12.
