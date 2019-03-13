Residential burglary suspect
A composite sketch of a residential burglary suspect who entered an occupied home Sunday in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township.

 Egg Harbor Township police / provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the burglary of an occupied home in the Cardiff section and have developed a sketch of a suspect.

The crime occurred just before midnight Sunday, Lt. Fred Spano said Wednesday in a news release. The suspect fled the home after being confronted by its residents, he said. According to witnesses, the suspect ran to an awaiting vehicle — a dark sedan with a spoiler on the trunk — and left the area.

The suspect is described as a pale, bald, white man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a stocky build, dark eyebrows and a deep voice, Spano said. The suspect was wearing a black knit hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, he said.

A composite sketch of the suspect was completed by a member of the forensic artist unit of the State Police, Spano said.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect can call Detective Heather Stumpf at 609-926-4129 or the Egg Harbor Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051. Tips can also be made anonymously through crimestoppersatlantic.com or 800-658-TIPS (8477).

