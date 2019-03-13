EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the burglary of an occupied home in the Cardiff section and have developed a sketch of a suspect.
The crime occurred just before midnight Sunday, Lt. Fred Spano said Wednesday in a news release. The suspect fled the home after being confronted by its residents, he said. According to witnesses, the suspect ran to an awaiting vehicle — a dark sedan with a spoiler on the trunk — and left the area.
The suspect is described as a pale, bald, white man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a stocky build, dark eyebrows and a deep voice, Spano said. The suspect was wearing a black knit hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, he said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are warning the public about an increase in thieves stealing fr…
A composite sketch of the suspect was completed by a member of the forensic artist unit of the State Police, Spano said.
Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect can call Detective Heather Stumpf at 609-926-4129 or the Egg Harbor Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051. Tips can also be made anonymously through crimestoppersatlantic.com or 800-658-TIPS (8477).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.