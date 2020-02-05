EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After a fatal shooting and an attempted robbery in the Zion Park section of the township, police announced a meeting next week to address residents’ concerns.
The meeting, scheduled to run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, will be held at the township’s branch of the Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Drive, according to a Wednesday post on the Police Department’s Facebook page. Members of the department will be there to address neighborhood and community concerns.
Arturo “Arty” Barrera III, 24, was fatally shot Jan. 2 in his home in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue. Authorities said it appears to be an isolated incident, but no arrests have been made.
Last week, his family offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Nearly three weeks later, on Jan. 22, police asked the public for help identifying a man involved in an attempted robbery nearby. The man appeared to be holding a handgun and threatening another man.
