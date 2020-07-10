ATLANTIC CITY — A surveillance operation led to the arrests Thursday of five men and three women in an apparent drug ring, police said.
Detectives began surveillance on the 1400 block of Memorial Avenue and the surrounding area after receiving complaints from residents and businesses about drug deals and quality-of-life issues in the area, police said in a news release.
Shakur Abid, 25, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and conspiracy.
Juana Boehler, 55, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS.
Curtis Drinks, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and one count each of possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and conspiracy.
Tropical Storm Warnings are up for the entirety of the Jersey Shore as Tropical Storm Fay mo…
Iyon McKinley, 20, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and conspiracy.
Nereida Rosario, 45, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS.
Natasia Sam, 19, of Vineland, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobby Barley, 60, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and contempt of court.
Derrick Ellis, 40, of Atlantic City, was charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Walking on the Atlantic City Boardwalk last week, Valeria Marcus said she saw only a mother …
Barley and Ellis were taken to the Atlantic County jail. The rest were released on summonses with future court dates.
Detectives recovered 150 bags of heroin and 27 grams of cocaine as a result of the investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.