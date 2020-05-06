ATLANTIC CITY — An accidental electrical fire Tuesday afternoon damaged a home in the city’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood.
No one was hurt or displaced, fire Chief Scott Evans said.
About 4 p.m., firefighters responded to the first block of North Plaza Place for an electrical fire, Evans said. The fire started outside and spread to the interior wall and to the second floor and attic.
Firefighters had to open the walls inside the home to contain the fire, Evans said.
The fire was caused accidentally after a contractor drilled into an exterior electrical line, he said.
GALLERY: Day One of COVID-19 testing in Atlantic City
Atlantic City opened its first COVID-19 testing site Tuesday in the parking lot of the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City. The city’s first responders were given priority Tuesday, but the site permitted more than a dozen residents to also be tested.
Kristian Gonyea / for the press
