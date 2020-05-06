The Atlantic City Fire Department
ATLANTIC CITY — An accidental electrical fire Tuesday afternoon damaged a home in the city’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood.

No one was hurt or displaced, fire Chief Scott Evans said.

About 4 p.m., firefighters responded to the first block of North Plaza Place for an electrical fire, Evans said. The fire started outside and spread to the interior wall and to the second floor and attic.

Firefighters had to open the walls inside the home to contain the fire, Evans said.

The fire was caused accidentally after a contractor drilled into an exterior electrical line, he said.

