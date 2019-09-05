TOMS RIVER — A former Long Beach Township police sergeant will serve one year of supervised probation for accessing a secure law enforcement computer for personal reasons, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
Gerard W. Traynor, 53, of Beach Haven, was sentenced by Judge Wendel E. Daniels after pleading guilty July 11 to one count of computer criminal activity.
Traynor was suspended in April 2018 after he was charged by the prosecutor’s Professional Standards Unit with accessing two individuals' personal information in a law enforcement database. One of the individuals, identified in court documents as "S.T.," was a family member.
Traynor filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Police Department last year, alleging Chief Anthony Deely and Mayor Joseph Mancini violated his right to freedom of speech and retaliated against him during instances from 2013 to 2017.
As a condition of Traynor's plea, he agreed to forfeit his employment with the Police Department as of April 16, 2018. Traynor is now ineligible for future employment with any public entity in New Jersey.
According to public pension records, Traynor’s salary with the department was $139,180.
