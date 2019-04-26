MAYS LANDING — A Camden man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter in the 2017 death of an Atlantic City man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Johnny Morgan, 34, must serve 12 years and 6 months before he is eligible for parole, Tyner said in a news release. Upon release, Morgan will be subject to five years of parole.
Andrew McGarrigel, 53, died Nov. 23, 2017, as a result of injuries sustained Nov. 3, 2017, on North Virginia Ave in Atlantic City, Tyner said. During an altercation with McGarrigel, Morgan punched him once in the head, and he fell to the ground and was unconscious, Tyner said.
McGarrigel never regained consciousness and died from his injuries at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, a few weeks later.
The cause of death was determined by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office to be head injuries with complications, and the manner of death was homicide, Tyner said.
