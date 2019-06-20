Questions remain after a group of friends' care-free vacation to South America ended with the death a 29-year-old Atlantic County man last week.
Josh Oliver, who friends say worked in the Atlantic City nightlife industry and grew up in Mays Landing, was fatally shot in Colombia on June 13 in the country's second-largest city, Medellín.
Police there said Oliver was killed by an unknown assailant who approached him without speaking, shot him several times and immediately fled, according to reports in the city's newspaper, El Colombiano.
Oliver’s family could not be reached for comment.
Medellin, which was once the headquarters for Pablo Escobar's cartel in the late 1980s and one of the world's deadliest cities, has seen a significant drop in crime and has been lauded for its transformation into a popular tourist destination in the past decades.
La Policia Metropolitana del Valle de Aburra, which polices the city and the surrounding area, reported an 87% drop in homicides since 1992, according to its 2017 accountability report.
Oliver was in a group of seven friends, some of whom had traveled together previously, who decided to take another trip to the South American country for a nine-day stay at the beginning of June.
Joe Lamberti, who had traveled with Oliver on this and a previous trip to Medellin, described it as a blissful excursion where their dollars went farther for quality dining and high-end accommodations.
“It’s heaven on Earth, they call it. It’s the land of eternal spring. It's the most beautiful place you could go to,” Lamberti said.
They stayed in a seven-bedroom Airbnb with a security guard out front in a familiar area he described as safe, with restaurants, bars and supermarkets nearby.
“Every day, we would eat together — every meal. We’d go everywhere together. We’re a group the whole time. Very rarely is one missing,” he said.
Lamberti said there were times he and others cried “tears of joy” because of how beautiful the city was.
But, according to Lamberti, things got stressful when the group made their way to leave the country.
Oliver, who stayed with a local woman the night before, slept through the morning plans Lamberti had arranged and got ready to depart in a hurry.
When they arrived at the airport, Oliver said he’d forgotten his passport at the rental home and would miss the flight going back to retrieve it.
Because there were no more flights available out of the country for another two days, he also had to find a new place to stay, Lamberti said.
Giving Oliver the rest of their cash and believing he would be safe in the city, the friends decided to let him stay behind.
“It sucks that you’re not leaving and maybe you’re a little frightened to stay by yourself, but you’re going to be OK,” Lamberti said.
However, when Oliver returned to the Airbnb, he told Lamberti he did not find his passport there.
He then made plans to get an emergency passport at the U.S. Embassy in the country’s capital, Bogota.
He told Lamberti he’d booked a hotel and went out with a different local woman Oliver had allegedly known from his previous travels. The pair went out to a restaurant that served mostly local customers, Lamberti said.
The last time anyone heard from him was the morning of June 13, when Oliver was supposed to catch his flight, texting friends that he was awake.
Dan Fiorentino was not on the trip but was listed as Josh's emergency contact. He received a call June 13 from the embassy about 1 p.m. Officials told him his friend had been shot and killed.
“I was devastated. I felt like everything dropped out from underneath of me,” Fiorentino said.
He had grown close to Oliver over the past two years.
“He was just full of life,” Fiorentino said. “He was never in a bad mood. I was always in a bad mood, and he always put me in a good mood.”
Police in Medellin told El Colombiano that Oliver was killed in the Belén Rosales neighborhood on the western side of the city. They are analyzing the area's security cameras and working with U.S. officials, according to the report.
A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said the agency was aware of the reports of the death of a U.S. citizen in Medellin.
When a U.S. citizen dies abroad, the department provides consular assistance to family and friends, such as locating and informing next of kin and providing information on local burial arrangements or the return of remains to the United States.
Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez said the murder was the work of a hired killer. He told El Colombiano attempted robbery was ruled out as a motive for the murder because Oliver's wallet, cellphone and other belongings were not taken. They are being analyzed by authorities, he said.
Lamberti said pictures of the area he's seen in the media don't match the description of the nice hotel where Oliver said he was staying.
“We don’t know what he was doing there,” Lamberti said “Why was he there? Who was he there for? These are the questions we’re trying to get answered.”
Oliver's body is reportedly still in Colombia. There is no word yet on burial or funeral plans.
