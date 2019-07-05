WILDWOOD — A 55-year-old father was charged with aggravated assault Friday after he allegedly attacked his daughter with a knife in her home in the city, police said.
About 12:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a home in the 4200 block of New Jersey Avenue for a report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old woman suffering from cuts to her hand and upper thigh, as well as Mark Livingston, of Wildwood, suffering from injuries suffered as a result of being assaulted, police said.
Both were treated at the scene and transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where they received further treatment and were released, police said.
Detectives said Livingston was visiting his daughter when the two became engaged in a dispute, during which Livingston produced a knife and stabbed his daughter in the hand and thigh.
A friend of the victim intervened to stop the stabbing and was able to subdue Livingston until officers arrived, police said.
In addition to aggravated assault, Livingston was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon, police said. Because the daughter had a restraining order against her father, he also was charged with contempt for disobeying a judicial order, police said.
Livingston was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.