Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

BRIDGETON — Four Cumberland County men have been indicted in the July fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jair Rennie.

Frank J. Baker, 24, of Bridgeton, and his father, Frank I. Baker III, 51, of Cedarville in Lawrence Township, were each charged with murder, according to an indictment list from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Frank J. Baker also was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to the list. Both Bakers were charged with tampering, conspiracy, hindering and obstruction.

Marquis Wilson, 22, and Nasir Baker, 23, both of Bridgeton, were indicted on charges of conspiracy, hindering, obstruction and tampering, according to the list.

At 2:09 p.m. July 20, Frank J. Baker shot Rennie, of Bridgeton, multiple times at a home on Longview Drive in Fairfield Township, authorities said.

Baker’s father then forced a woman who witnessed the murder to give up the clothing she was wearing and to shower with bleach, the complaint states. He also broke a driver's side rear view mirror on a car that had been damaged by gunshots and held traces of blood and helped his son destroy evidence.

The woman’s name was redacted from the complaint.

Frank J. Baker is in the Cumberland County jail, while the other three co-defendants are not in jail, according to the indictment list.

Court records show no date scheduled for their post-indictment arraignments.

GALLERY: News conference for missing Bridgeton girl

1 of 32

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments