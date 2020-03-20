When Tom Sabanofsky gets home from his job as a Basic Life Support Supervisor at TriCare Medical Transportation, he throws his clothes directly into the washer — a step to protect his pregnant wife and other family members from any pathogens he might be carrying.

It’s become an ingrained part of the emergency medical technician's routine because of COVID-19, a respiratory disease that is quickly spreading across the country, and has made its way into South Jersey.

“Pretty much I’m the only healthy person in my household at the moment, and I’m right on the front lines of this thing,” he said Wednesday. “Our biggest concern is spreading any kind of pathogens … We want to keep our community in Atlantic County as safe as possible for as long as possible.”

As South Jersey residents brace themselves during the spread of the new coronavirus, police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians are working to provide services to their communities.

While policies and regulations have been put in place in order to protect them while they’re on the job, often, first responders have no idea what they’re walking into when responding to emergencies. So, officials are asking residents to be proactive, patient and use common sense to protect themselves and the emergency personnel serving them.

It all starts with the dispatchers, who are asking callers if they have a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, a sore throat or runny nose — symptoms that could be from the disease, Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said.

“Anything that could potentially sound like it’s related to the virus, they’re giving us the heads-up and we’re addressing it accordingly,” he said. “The key is that we understand the quickest thing to do is get a mask on a patient to lessen or reduce the chance of them spreading it.”

Some police departments, when responding to calls, have started to request that residents come outside of their homes to speak with officers, and others are taking police reports for minor complaints over the phone to comply with social distancing recommendations. However, when an emergency comes in that requires an immediate response, officers are still dispatched to render whatever aid is required.

Sabanofsky, along with other EMTs, are decontaminating the inside and outside of ambulances between calls and also using the personal protective equipment, like gowns, eye shields, masks and gloves while working with any patient displaying respiratory problems, he said.

When responding to a scene that does not require immediate contact, personnel are staying six feet away per social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.

“If they state that they have a fever, cough, our crew will back off and get in their isolation gear and then go back and go right to the patient,” he said.

Crews are dedicated to providing the highest level of service while taking every precaution necessary, Troiano said, because the officials want to try to keep responders healthy.

“At the end of the day, if we start getting our own personnel affected, that’s going to take us out,” Troiano said. “It’s very important to take all precautions necessary.”

In Atlantic City, Fire Chief Scott Evans is using an approach that includes prevention, education and planning, he said.

“We’ve told our members, if you’re feeling sick, do not come to work,” he said, adding that personnel are cleaning firehouses twice a day and they’re washing their hands constantly. “We’re trying to be proactive the best we can.”

Evans said that residents should tell dispatchers as much information as they can when they call for help.

“Communication is the key,” he said. “It’s important for the public to communicate and let us know immediately if they have a fever so we can ensure the appropriate protection by the first responder is being taken to the keep them safe.”

Officials are working on contingency plans in case responders start falling ill, Evans and Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin both said. And Evans spoke about utilizing mutual aid from neighboring municipalities. 

“Frankly there’s not a lot we can do about it, but it’s definitely an impact on first responders' families,” Riggin said. “What happens when you have to keep social distance from your own family?”

And residents need to be aware why police and other responders might keep their distance, said Pleasantville Emergency Management Coordinator Danny Adcock.

“The police are going to handle themselves differently, because they’re practicing social distancing themselves,” he said. “They aren’t being distant because they’re cold and nasty. They’re just protecting themselves so they don’t bring home to their families.”

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments