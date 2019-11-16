PLEASANTVILLE — Five men have been arrested in a Friday night shooting at a high school football game that left a man and two children injured.
Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27, all of Atlantic City, and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, who were also at the game, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon, according to the release.
Dixon is also charged with eluding, officials said.
A 27-year-old man who was shot is in stable condition after undergoing surgery, according to the release, while a 15-year-old suffered a graze wound and was treated at a hospital before being released. A 10-year-old is still in critical condition.
At 8:29 p.m. Friday, shots rang out at the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game, causing chaos as spectators and players fled to safety.
After the shooting, the four men left the field in an Absecon police car toward Atlantic City, according to the release. One of the passengers threw a gun out of the car when they got there.
“Unlike some of the shootings that have occurred on school premises throughout the country, this incident had nothing to do with the students of Pleasantville High School or Camden High School,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. “The venue simply presented an opportunity for criminals to pursue their own form of petty vengeance against one another. As a result, an innocent child was caught and injured in their crossfire. Our community will not be held hostage by a few idiots intent on jeopardizing our safety and the safety of our children.”
Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that "high school playoff football should be a cause for community celebration, not the backdrop for panic and terror" before adding that he was grateful for the quick action of first responders and that his prayers are with the victims.
“I am receiving updates from law enforcement as officers continue the investigation into this despicable and cowardly attack, and we support their efforts," Murphy said. "Last night was a stark reminder that no community is immune from gun violence, and that we must not ever give up in our efforts to prevent such senseless acts.”
A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the high school's athletic complex, according to police.
School and law enforcement officials are meeting Saturday afternoon to talk strategy after Friday's incident.
Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. said the incident was “unbelievable” but that he’s received an “outpouring of support” from local government officials and clergy.
This is the fourth nonfatal shooting in the city so far this year, according to Press records. In January, a man was shot in the face on West Wright Street during a domestic dispute. In June, an occupied car was shot at on Main Street. Then, in August, an 18-year-old was seriously injured after he was shot in the arm and torso at The Landings apartment complex on Whaler’s Drive.
Crime overall is down in the city compared to last year. There was one murder, 19 rapes, 33 robberies, 39 assaults, 99 burglaries and 195 larcenies last year, according to the State Police’s Uniform Crime Report, which aggregates crime statistics from municipal police departments. Through September of this year, the latest data available, there were no murders, four rapes, 17 robberies, 28 assaults, 62 burglaries and 115 larcenies.
However, instances of gun violence led the majority of city residents last year to vote through a $195,000-per-year gunshot-audio detection system - trading the technology for an increase of about 2.5 cents on the municipal property-tax rate – and becoming the eighth municipality in the state with the technology.
At the time, reports of gunfire were declining, according to law enforcement officials. In 2016, police received 109 shots-fired calls, which fell to 80 in 2017 and 38 calls through early November 2018.
The Prosecutor’s Office, Absecon and Atlantic City police departments, ATF, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and Stockton Police Department assisted in the arrests, authorities said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
