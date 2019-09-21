A Atlantic City man whose threats to kill himself caused the evacuation of a Florida hotel was taken into police custody after officers electrically shocked him while delivering a soda.
The Daytona Beach Police Department tweeted that David Allen was taken into custody after a standoff Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Beach Club hotel.
Orlando television station WFTV says officers shocked the man with a Taser after he opened his door to get a soda he had requested.
Daytona Beach police responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of an armed and distressed man staying in a fifth-floor room at the hotel at 640 N. Atlantic Ave., just north of Seabreeze Boulevard.
“A male was threatening to commit suicide,” said Deputy Chief Jakari Young. “Witnesses said they saw something green in his hand.”
Young says Allen had been staying at the hotel for two days.
Hotel guests were evacuated and led across the street when police surrounded the 11-story building.
Guests at the hotel, many of whom were from out of state, were lined up along North Atlantic waiting for the incident to come to an end.
“This is just wild, man,” said Jeremy Aiken, of Clearwater, Florida, who was vacationing with his girlfriend. “We came down to get some coffee this morning and the next thing we know, we were told to leave.”
Aiken and his girlfriend, Renee Bifuoco, said police told them that the suspect was throwing items from his balcony onto the pool deck.
Jose Pagan, of Connecticut, also was a guest at the hotel. He was vacationing with his family.
“Things like this happen,” he said. “As long as everyone is safe, it’s good.”
According to unconfirmed scanner reports, the man asked speak to a scientist and referred to himself as the Messiah.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.