Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities arrested a Florida woman Friday in the 2018 murder of her mother in Cape May County, the county Prosecutor's Office said.

Josephine A. Scheid, 36, of Sarasota, is accused of killing Gabrielle Michaelis, 59, of Belleplain in Dennis Township.

In December 2018, State Police received information regarding the suspicious death Oct. 31, 2018, of Michaelis, Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a news release.

Medical examiners ruled Sept. 23 that Michaelis' manner of death was homicide and cause of death was intoxication due to a combination of alprazolam, lorazepam and hydromorphine, Sutherland said.

Detectives arrested Scheid on Friday at her home in the 4000 block of Trails Drive in Sarasota, Sutherland said.

Scheid was charged with murder, computer criminal activity, abandonment/neglect of an elderly person, endangering an injured victim, criminal restraint, misapplication of entrusted property, perjury, tampering with evidence and obstructing the administration of law.

People found guilty of murder can be sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, Sutherland said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments