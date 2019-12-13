CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Florida woman accused of killing her mother to get $90,000 in inheritance money has been indicted.
Josephine A. Scheid, 36, of Sarasota, was indicted Dec. 3 in the 2018 death of Gabrielle Michaelis, 59, of Belleplain in Dennis Township, court records show.
Scheid is charged with murder, endangering, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, hindering and obstruction.
If convicted, a murder charge carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.
Michaelis, who was under hospice care for terminal cancer in October 2018, died of a lethal mix of prescription medications, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Scheid, who had an “unhealthy relationship” with Michaelis, returned to Cape May when she found out her mother was sick, and was the only one in the room when Michaelis died a month after entering hospice.
Through a yearlong investigation, officials found Scheid, who had the power of attorney for her mother, contacted an attorney in the weeks before Michaelis died to find out how she could get a $90,000 inheritance from her grandmother’s estate, which was controlled by Michaelis, according to the affidavit.
Scheid “also sent a text message stating that she did not get paid until her mother dies and that maybe she should place a pillow over the victim’s face to suffocate her,” the document states.
She also told a friend she was thinking about over-medicating Michaelis, records show.
Scheid controlled her mother’s medication, giving it to her under the guise that they were vitamins, according to the affidavit, even after Michaelis told friends and family she was not in pain and a video was found of her saying she didn’t want any more medication just two days before she died.
Family members learned that several pills were missing from the medication and Scheid didn’t have an answer as to why, according to the document.
In addition, Scheid stole $9,000 from Michaelis, the affidavit states.
Scheid was booked into the Cape May County jail last month after being extradited from her home in Florida. A Superior Court judge on Dec. 6 granted a motion from the county Prosecutor’s Office to detain her until trial.
Scheid is scheduled to appear for an initial case disposition hearing 9 a.m. Jan. 17.
