CAMDEN — A former employee of the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency was federally charged Friday after allegedly receiving, distributing and producing images of child sexual abuse, officials said.
Kayan Frazier, 27, of Somers Point, is charged with one count each of producing visual depictions of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct, receipt of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Law enforcement officers identified Frazier after receiving a report of images of child sexual abuse distributed on social media site Tumblr, according to the release. Frazier was employed as a case worker at the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency at the time.
Frazier, who has been working with the state agency since 2017, was making $51,027 per year as of December, state pension data show.
On April 12, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office executed a search warrant at Frazier’s home, where they recovered thousands of photos of child pornography on his cell phone and other electronic media, according to the release. During the search, a minor, who was not identified, was with Frazier, and officials found images of that minor as well.
Frazier was arrested April 15 by the Prosecutor’s Office and charged with child endangerment, according to the release.
During an April detention hearing in Atlantic County Superior Court, Assistant Prosecutor Dave Ruffenach said that a male was living with him as a foster child.
He also mentioned a March 2017 investigation into Frazier’s employment with a school. He was terminated after an 11-year-old male student slept over at his home, Ruffenach said.
The name of the school was not disclosed in court.
The receipt and distribution of child porn offenses carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine, according to the release. Producing child porn carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.
Special agents of FBI, Atlantic City Resident Agency, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Gregory W. Ehrie in Newark; the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Damon Tyner; the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Eric Scheffler; the N.J. State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Shanahan; and the N.J. Human Services Police investigated.
