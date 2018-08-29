MAYS LANDING — Two brothers already serving life sentences for their roles in Atlantic City’s Dirty Blok gang were convicted Wednesday in the 2013 shooting death of Tyquinn James, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Mykal and Malik Derry, formerly of Atlantic City, were convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the Feb. 10, 2013, killing of James, 25, at Adriatic and South Carolina avenues in Atlantic City.
According to the autopsy report, James was shot three times, once in the back and twice in the head, according to Tyner.
The Derry brothers face 30 years to life in prison for the convictions and are currently in custody at the Atlantic County jail.
“The greater Atlantic City region is far safer knowing that the Derry brothers will be incarcerated for life, whether in state or federal prison,” Tyner said in a statement. “I want to thank all of the law-enforcement agencies responsible for assisting in bringing them to justice.”
In 2016, the brothers were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the Atlantic City gang.
Wiretaps from a three-year FBI investigation put Mykal Derry at the center of the drug-trafficking enterprise that terrorized Atlantic City’s poor neighborhoods, according to previous reports. Malik Derry, Mykal Derry and other Dirty Blok members were responsible for eight drug-related shootings in Atlantic City between 2010 and 2013, according to previous reports.
