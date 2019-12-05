Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
BRIDGETON — A former Millville High School football player is suing the school and its administrators after a June 2017 football practice allegedly left him with dehydration and a condition stemming from muscle injuries.
School officials failed to have proper safety training for students at the practice, put a heat acclimatization period in place and provide adequate liquids, according to the suit, filed Oct. 4 in Cumberland County Superior Court.
Tayon R. Conyers, who was 17 at the time, suffered “dehydration, heat prostration and exhaustion problems which in turn caused a Rhabdomyolysis condition,” according to the suit. Rhabdomyolysis is when an injured muscle breaks down into the bloodstream, causing complications.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Gerald J. Blatt, the Conyers’ attorney, as well as John J. Mastronardi, the attorney representing school officials, for comment.
A spokesman for Liberty Mutual Insurance, the school's insurer, said that they do not publicly discuss litigation.
The suit, filed by Conyers and his parents, Tawanda and Tiyon, seeks a jury trial to award the family damages and the costs of the suit. The school district’s Board of Education, the school’s principal and superintendent, and the coach and athletic trainer for the football team are named as defendants.
After he was injured, the Conyers had to “expend large sums of money” through hospital and medical expenses, including emergency surgery and dialysis, according to the suit, and was left with serious and permanent injuries.
In an answer filed by Mastronardi on Nov. 7, school officials deny any liability for any injuries Tayon may have suffered, and cited a portion of the state law that caps the statute of limitation at two years after the incident.
Blatt filed additional court documents Nov. 15, explaining that the limitation set by law is two years after Tayon’s 18th birthday.
The case is scheduled for a motion hearing 9 a.m. Dec. 6 before Judge James R. Swift.
